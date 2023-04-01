Owaisi slams Cong for decision to appeal 2008 Jaipur blasts verdict

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday slammed the Congress-led Rajasthan government for its decision to appeal the Rajasthan High Court’s decision to acquit four Muslim men in the Jaipur serial bomb blast case which rocked the state capital on May 13, 2008.

Late on Friday night, at a high-level meeting, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reviewed the acquittal of the four accused. He decided to remove Additional Advocate General (AAG) Rajendra Yadav for the weak prosecution in the case with immediate effect.

Also, Chief Minister Gehlot ordered a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court at the earliest against the acquitted accused.

Owaisi said that the HC had raised serious questions on the ATS officer and that many evidences appear to be forged.

“…The court said that many evidences appear to be forged, action should be taken against the investigating officer. The Gehlot government wants to appeal instead of investigating. Don’t know how many thousands of innocent Muslims’ lives have been ruined because of the UAPA-love of the Congress. Junaid-Nasir were brutally murdered by Hindutvaists in Rajasthan a few months back, till now only one accused has been caught,” Owaisi said in a series of tweets.

The Hyderabad MP further questioned the Gehlot government on why it was silent when the Centre did not appeal against the verdict acquitting the culprits in the Khwaja Ajmer Dargah bomb blast case.

“….Why was the Gehlot government silent then? From this you must have got an idea for whom the heart of Congress beats,” he remarked.

In this context, the AIMIM chief also took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his ‘Mohabbat ki Dukan remark he made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jaipur. “Where are those people who were setting up ‘Mohabbat ki Dukan’ by conducting seminars in Jaipur? What is his stand?” he asked.

कांग्रेस के UAPA-प्रेम की वजह से न जाने कितने ही हज़ारों मासूम मुसलमानों की ज़िंदगियाँ बर्बाद हुई हैं।



कुछ महीने पहले राजस्थान में हिंदुत्ववादियों ने जुनैद-नासिर की नृशंस हत्या कर दी थी, अबतक सिर्फ एक ही आरोपी पकड़ा गया।

2/ — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 1, 2023

A division bench of Justices Pankaj Bhandari and Sameer Jain acquitted these four convicts who had presented 28 appeals in the High Court. The hearing on this entire case was going on for 48 days.

कहाँ हैं वे लोग जो जयपुर में सेमिनार करके 'मोहब्बत की दुकान' लगा रहे थे? उनका स्टैंड क्या है? 4/ — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 1, 2023

In its verdict, the bench reportedly said that the investigating officer did not have legal knowledge. Therefore, instructions have been given to the DGP to take action against the investigating officer as well. The court has also asked the Chief Secretary to conduct an inquiry into the investigating officer.

Syed Sadat Ali, the lawyer representing the accused, said that the High Court has termed the entire theory of ATS wrong, which is why the accused have been acquitted.

He said that four accused were sentenced to death by the sessions court. “We had come to the High Court against that decision. One of the accused is a minor. The court has accepted that he was 16 years old at the time of the incident. The court acquitted the accused by saying that there is no proof against the accused. ATS and Prosecution have not been able to prove the allegations. Neither planting bombs has been proved nor was it proved that the accused had bought the cycle.”

“The court made strong remarks about the Investigation Officer while giving the verdict. The court has ordered DGP Rajasthan to take action against Rajendra Singh Nayan, Jai Singh and retired IPS officer Mahendra Chaudhary, who were the investigating officers of the entire case. In the 10-page judgment, the court said that the theory of the police does not match with the entire case.”

On May 13, 2008, there were serial bomb blasts at 8 places in the walled city. In these, 71 people were killed, while 185 were injured. The court found Mohd Saif, Saifur Rahman, Sarwar Azmi and Mohd Salman guilty of murder, sedition and the Explosives Act.

A total of 13 people were made accused in this case by the police. Three accused are still absconding, while two are lodged in jails of Hyderabad and Delhi. The remaining two criminals have been killed in the Batla House encounter in Delhi. The four accused were lodged in Jaipur jail and were sentenced to death by the lower court.

Former BJP state chief Satish Poonia said: “The acquittal of all four convicted in such a big offense by the high court raises doubts on the advocacy of the Ashok Gehlot government of Rajasthan.

“The manner in which the evidence was presented by the ATS, and later it was clipped and edited and the manner in which the court said that the prosecution was not done properly and the evidence did not come in a proper manner, raises doubts on the side of the investigation.”