Owaisi stands up for the poor, not an enemy to Congress: Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy expressed on Saturday, September 14, that despite AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi’s criticisms of the Congress party, he does not view Owaisi as an adversary.

He praised Owaisi, referring to him as the “voice of poor people.”

At the launch of the book Prophet for the World, Revanth Reddy addressed the pollution issues affecting the Rivers Esa and Musi, stating that efforts are underway to tackle these problems.

Additionally, he noted that the state government is compiling a list of individuals affected by the pollution for the purpose of allocating double-bedroom houses to them.

He mentioned that the support of AIMIM has been sought for these initiatives, and the party has responded positively.

Revanth Reddy stated that if different plans and ideas are pursued, it could negatively impact Hyderabad’s image.

He emphasized that the state government has taken AIMIM’s suggestions seriously.

‘Owaisi raises important issues affecting the poor’

He remarked that Owaisi raises important issues affecting the poor, particularly among minorities, adivasis, and Dalits in the Lok Sabha.

Reddy expressed appreciation for seeing a “fellow Hyderabadi” advocate for the underprivileged, noting that when Owaisi criticizes the Congress, it feels positive as he is voicing concerns for the community.

He remarked that criticism does not equate to enmity, highlighting the rarity of voices in Parliament that represent the poor, with Owaisi being a notable exception among the 17 MPs.

Revanth Reddy remarked that there are few representatives who ‘genuinely’ advocate for the people, noting that an increasing number of business and corporate figures are entering Parliament.

He pointed out that these individuals rarely address the concerns of the impoverished. Among the 17 MPs, he highlighted that only Asaduddin Owaisi has emerged as a true voice for the poor.