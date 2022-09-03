Owaisi thanks KCR for accepting proposal to celebrate Telangana National Intergration Day

Hyderabad: AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday thanked state chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao for “accepting” his recommendation to celebrate September 17 as Telangana National Integration Day.

“Thank you @TelanganaCMO for accepting our recommendation to celebrate September 17 as National Integration Day. The decision was taken within an hour of my recommendation. On September 17, The erstwhile Hyderabad state was merged with Union of India,” he tweeted on Saturday evening.

The TRS government on Saturday announced that September 17 will be celebrated as the Telangana National Integration Day. Celebrations will be conducted officially across the state for three days from September 16 to 18, the state government informed.

“Telangana has transitioned from an autocracy to a democratic system and on September 17, 2022, the transition marks 75 years. On this occasion, the state cabinet has decided to conduct celebrations on September 16, 17 and 18 across the state as the ‘ Telangana Jaatiya Samaikyata Vajrotsavalu‘ (Telangana National Integration Diamond Jubilee celebrations) a tweet from Telangana CMO said.

This comes as a response to the BJP-led Centre’s announcement that it will conduct ‘Telangana Liberation Day’ this year on September 17 evoking reactions from all political parties in the state.