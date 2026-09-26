Owaisi urges Centre to drop Hyderabad GPO downgrade plan

In a letter addressed to the Minister of State for Communications, Owaisi forwarded a representation submitted by officials of the Hyderabad GPO opposing the proposed restructuring of the century-old institution.

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Owaisi speaking outdoors with trees in the background, wearing glasses and a cap.
Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday, September 26, urged the Union Ministry of Communications to drop the proposal to downgrade the Hyderabad General Post Office (GPO) from Group ‘A’ to Group ‘B’ and merge it with the Hyderabad City Division.

In a letter addressed to the Minister of State for Communications, Owaisi forwarded a representation submitted by officials of the Hyderabad GPO opposing the proposed restructuring of the century-old institution.

He said the officials had highlighted the GPO’s exceptional workload and its importance in providing public services. The representation pointed to Hyderabad GPO handling a significant share of the total mail operations in the Hyderabad Head Post Office Region, besides having an expanding delivery jurisdiction.

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He also noted that the Hyderabad GPO houses the only philatelic bureau in Telangana and underlined its heritage value and metropolitan importance.

“Hyderabad GPO continues to play a vital public-facing role,” Owaisi said in his representation, urging the Ministry to retain it as an independent Group ‘A’ GPO under the Chief Postmaster.

He requested the Minister to intervene and ensure that the proposed downgrading and merger were dropped, citing the heritage and identity of the institution as well as the need for efficient and citizen-centric postal services.

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The MP said the matter was particularly important, as the Hyderabad GPO falls within his parliamentary constituency. He urged the Centre to consider the issue in the larger public interest.

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