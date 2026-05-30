Owaisi urges voters to treat SIR in Telangana as ‘life and death’ issue

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi urged voters to treat the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as a “life and death” issue and asked them to cooperate with Booth-Level Officers (BLOs).

While addressing an Eid program held at party headquarters, Darussalam, on Friday, May 29, the AIMIM president informed citizens that SIR will begin on June 25 in the state. The BLOs will visit the houses and give the enumerator form at the voters’ residences or directly to the voters themselves.

The Hyderabad MP asked voters who are unable to read to verify their forms with local AIMIM workers serving as Booth Level Agents (BLAs) or other trusted individuals, noting that the party has stationed responsible members in such roles.

“I am appealing to all voters regarding the SIR starting in Telangana on June 25. I urge you all to take this very seriously, as it is a highly sensitive issue. I am not saying this to stir up emotions or to scare you, but it is certainly a matter of life and death for us,” he said.

Criticising state governments that have banned road prayers, Asaduddin Owaisi argued that if offering namaz on public roads is prohibited, the same standard must apply to all religious street celebrations. He further alleged that such targeted restrictions are part of an ongoing effort to marginalise Muslims and reduce the community to second-class citizenship.