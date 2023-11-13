Owaisi wears ‘khaki knicker’ under sherwani, Revanth slams AIMIM chief

Hyderabad: In one of the most stingy attacks on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy said on Sunday that he “wears a khaki knicker under his sherwani.” He also accused Owaisi of supporting BJP.

Critising Asaduddin Owaisi over not contesting from Hyderabad’s Goshamahal Assembly constituency, Revanth said that AIMIM chief will not dare fight against T Raja Singh, who is close to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking to the media on Sunday evening, Revanth accused Asaduddin Owaisi of always lying to the Muslims in Hyderabad. He asked why Asaduddin avoided Raja Singh despite the latter repeatedly challenging him.

Training guns at Owaisi, Revanth further said, “Thought there was a pyjama under Asaduddin Owaisi’s sherwani, but it turned out to be a khaki knicker.”

Stating that Asad’s father Salahuddin trained him to become a barrister so that he would fight for Muslim rights, Revanth said that Asaduddin ended up supporting the BJP which had troubled Muslims.

“Why is the Majlis party not contesting against Raja Singh? To protect thieves like KCR and Modi. Owaisi is telling lies. Who is the lawyer of Asaduddin Owaisi’s cases?” asked the TPCC chief.

Recalling that during the Karnataka elections, PM Modi and Amit Shah hosted a party for a close friend of Owaisi, Revanth asked Asaduddin to swear that it did not happen. “I am Hindu. I will go to Bhagyalakshmi temple and take an oath. Is he ready to come to Makkah Masjid to take an oath on the Quran?” Revanth Reddy asked.