OYO will not provide rooms to unmarried couples

As part of revamping its check in policy, OYO Rooms has announced that starting from 2025, it will not provide rooms to unmarried couples.

Its implementation will begin from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

OYO Rooms will now ask for ID cards of their customers while checking in at partner hotels and during online bookings.

The company has authorised partner hotels to decline bookings made by couples based on their judgment, aligning with local social sensibility. Based on the feedback, the policy may be extended to other cities in India.

“OYO is committed to upholding safe and responsible hospitality practices. While we respect individual freedoms and personal liberty, we also recognise our responsibility to listen to and work with the law enforcement and civil society groups in the micro markets we operate in. We will continue to review this policy and its impact periodically.” Pawas Sharma, region head, OYO North India, was quoted as saying by PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)