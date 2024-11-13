Paan shop owner assaulted by Hyderabad police in Borabanda

Hyderabad: A paan shop owner in Borabanda was allegedly assaulted by police officials on Tuesday, November 12 for operating his shop beyond the permitted time.

The paan shop owner identified as Jaffar aka Mazhar alleged that during the late-night incident, Hyderabad police officers caned him indiscriminately, resulting in a leg injury.

Responding to Jaffar’s allegations, the Borabanda police claimed that the constables used sticks to disperse the people standing at the shop for violating the time stipulation.

Defending the constables’ action the police cited a surge in criminal activities in the Borabanda area. The inspector also pointed out that the paan shop was operating illegally, having been leased to Jaffar by Shafi, a specially-abled individual. He claimed that the area surrounding the establishment had become a hotspot for mischief-makers and ganja sellers.