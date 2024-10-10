Paddy procurement: Telangana sets up 4 member cabinet sub committee

Hyderabad: The Telangana government established a four-member cabinet sub-committee on Wednesday, October 9, led by deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka, to examine various aspects of paddy procurement.

This committee also includes Irrigation and Civil Supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, and IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu.

Their focus will be on issues related to paddy procurement, such as the hiring of storage facilities (godowns), securing bank guarantees from rice millers who have previously failed to return milled rice to the government, determining milling charges for these millers, and addressing concerns regarding the drying of wet or moisture-laden paddy.

The committee has been directed to present its report to the state government as soon as possible, according to orders issued by chief secretary A Santhi Kumari on Wednesday, October 9.