Pahadishareef police raise cybercrime awareness at Tukkuguda

Hyderabad: The Pahadishareef Police organised a cybercrime awareness programme at Tukkuguda on Saturday, March 14, educating residents about the growing menace of online fraud and the safe use of digital technology.

The event, held under the Cyber Mitra and Cyber Simha initiatives, was attended by a large number of citizens and students.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shamshabad) B Rajesh and the Assistant Commissioner of Police (RGI Division) V Sreekanth Goud addressed the gathering, explaining various forms of cybercrime, including online financial frauds, phishing attacks, fake links, one-time password (OTP) scams, social media hacking and identity theft.

The DCP urged the public to never share OTPs, bank details or passwords with unknown persons and to avoid clicking suspicious links or responding to fraudulent calls. He also spoke about the Cyber Mitra and Cyber Simha programmes, under which volunteers and members of the public are encouraged to spread cyber safety awareness within their communities.

Participants were informed about the Cyber Crime Helpline Number 1930 and the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (cybercrime.gov.in) for reporting online frauds.The programme concluded with an appeal to the public to stay alert, follow cyber safety guidelines and spread awareness among family members and the wider community to help prevent cybercrimes.