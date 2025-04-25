Pahalgam attack: Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi arrives in Kashmir

The Army chief's visit comes less than 24 hours after Pakistan resorted to small arms firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi arrived in Kashmir on Friday to review the situation in the wake of the Pahalgam attack earlier this week that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead, officials said.

The officials said Army commander, Northern Command, Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, accompanied the Army Chief.

The Chief of Armed Staff (COAS) would carry out a comprehensive review of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, while top Army commanders will brief him about the security situation and steps taken in the aftermath of Tuesday’s attack, they said.

The Army chief’s visit comes less than 24 hours after Pakistan resorted to small arms firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

