Pahalgam attack: Whatever PM decides will be in national interest, says Jitendra Singh

Ramban: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said whatever Prime Minister Narendra Modi decides on Pakistan post the Pahalgam terror attack will be in the national interest.

Singh was talking to reporters after chairing a meeting here to review the situation following the recent cloudbursts that left three people dead and caused massive damage in this district. He assured proper rehabilitation of the victims of the natural calamity.

“I think whatever the prime minister decides is for the welfare of the people and in the national interest. He and the home minister (Amit Shah) have inputs which are not available with us,” the minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office said.

He was responding to a question about the central government banning direct or indirect import of all goods from Pakistan with immediate effect in the interest of national security and public policy, following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that left 26 people dead.

Following the Pahalgam massacre, India took a series of retaliatory measures including the immediate shutdown of the Attari land-transit post. India also announced the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches and suspended the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960.

Singh said the work on the Shahpur-Kandi dam is expected to be completed within two to three months which would benefit the border districts in J&K and Punjab.

“The work on this project built on river Ravi was withheld for a long time. Now, the work is in its final phase and will be completed within two to three months,” he said.

The minister lauded the district administration of Ramban for its swift response to reach out to the affected population during the natural calamity on April 20 and said the prime minister has always remained concerned about this region.

PM Modi is of the opinion that people living in remote areas should be treated at par with those living in urban areas, Singh added.

“The Pahalgam tragedy struck two days after the natural calamity in Ramban and therefore, the people who were connected to public life had to shift their attention to this incident. Despite its impact, the work here is being done on a fast track basis,” he said.

He said the Union Territory and the central government are fully cooperating with each other and “we are committed to rebuild the damaged infrastructure and provide relief to the affected families”.