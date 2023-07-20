‘Pained’: PM Modi finally speaks on Manipur after horrifying video surfaces

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday finally made a statement about the violence that has been ongoing in Manipur for the past two months.

Speaking on the video that showed two women being paraded naked in Manipur, the prime minister said, “I am filled with pain and the incident is shameful for any civil society.”

“No accused will spared, we will never forgive those who are behind this,” he said.

“This a shameful incident for any society..who did this and who is responsible is another issue but this has put our nation to shame. I appeal to all chief ministers to tighten law and order. Whether it is Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, or Manipur…the issue of a woman’s honour is above all politics, he said, addressing reporters ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament that begins today.

Meanwhile, several opposition MPs have given notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha demanding discussions on the situation in Manipur, arising from a fresh controversy as a video of two women being paraded naked surfaced and was widely circulated.

Reacting to the PM’s statement, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked if the Prime Minister would have responded on Manipur if not for the horrifying video that surfaced on Wednesday.

“The PM @PMOIndia at last spoke on Manipur after 2 Months of continuing Genocide of Kuki tribes,question that the Govt must answer but for the horrible video will Modi have reacted? Will BJP CM of Manipur give justice to the 160 killed,many women who have been raped ,fifty thousand who have been displaced NO NO,” he tweeted.