Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Pak-American actress Somy Ali’s relationship, once one of Hindi film industry’s most talked-about romances of the 1990s, continues to grab headlines even years after their separation. What began as a widely followed love story eventually ended on a bitter note, with Somy later moving away from the industry and settling abroad.

However, the past refuses to fade, as Somy Ali frequently makes explosive revelations in interviews, speaking about their troubled relationship and personal experiences, often reigniting public interest and sparking fresh debates around their history.

Somy Ali makes serious abuse claims against Salman Khan

In a latest interview with journalist Vicky Lalwani, Somy once again opened up about her alleged experiences, making shocking claims about physical and emotional abuse during her relationship with Salman Khan.

“I was being cheated on, I was being hit, and there was infidelity happening constantly,” she said. Speaking about the justification she was allegedly given, Somy revealed, “I was told, ‘I hit you because I love you.’ At that time, I believed it because I was very young. This was even the cover story of a magazine at that time, ‘he hits me because he cares‘.”

Opening up about her young age at the time, Somy said, “I was just 16. I didn’t understand what I was doing. He was older, almost 27, and should have known better.”

The former actress also spoke about alleged infidelity, stating, “If a person cheats once, they will cheat again. It becomes a pattern.” She claimed that her partner moved on to another relationship while still being with her.

Despite the serious nature of her claims, Somy refrained from directly naming Salman Khan, saying, “I will not take his name, but people are intelligent enough to understand.”

She also made controversial remarks about the mindset she encountered, alleging, “He told me that men can have affairs, but women cannot.”

🚨 Salman Khan's ex Pakistani gf Somy Ali:



"I was 16 and he was 27 when he called me, cheated on his Sangeeta Bijlani with me, and used to tell me how it was okay for him to cheat and have affairs, but not for women"



Aishwarya also said about how he used to abuse her, but… pic.twitter.com/gzhzuzmpoe — Raj (@idfcwau) April 7, 2026

Somy further claimed that she came to India purely because of her admiration for the actor. “I had a dream that I would marry him. I had no interest in acting,” she revealed.

Over the years, Somy Ali has continued to speak openly about her past, maintaining that she will not remain silent. “I will tell the media what happened to me. People don’t like those who speak the truth,” she said.

While her statements have once again stirred conversation online, it is important to note that these are personal allegations and Salman Khan has not publicly responded to these recent claims. The resurfacing of such revelations has once again put their long-ended relationship back in the spotlight, drawing mixed reactions from fans and the industry alike.

Somy Ali is currently running an organisation, No More Tears, which helps people who are mentally or physically abused.