Pak actress Sara Khan’s health criticial? Her pic from hospital goes viral

Islamabad: Popular Pakistani actress Sarah Khan, who appeared in several hit Urdu language television series like Dekho Chaand Aaya, Yaar-eBewafa, Raqs-e-Bismil and other hit drams, has amassed a huge fan following because of her innocent looks and acting skills. She has won various awards including Best Onscreen Couple Popular (with Imran Ashraf), Best Actress Popular, Best Supporting Actress etc.

In the latest update, Sarah Khan was admitted to the hospital. Her husband Falak Shabir, who is also a popular singer while taking to Instagram stories informed that Sarah is not feeling well. He also requested fans to pray for the health of her wife and posted an actress’s picture from the hospital.

Soon after the singer posted the picture of Sarah Khan, fans started sharing the stories and prayed for the actress’s health. The fans are worried about her health and are asking about health updates of the actress.

Sarah Khan keeping in view the worries of her fans, posted a ‘Thankyou’ note for her fans on her Instagram stories. She said that she is at home and is feeling better now. She also praised her husband Falak Shabbir for holding her hand during tough times.

Sarah’s post reads, “During a time like this we realize how much our fans and friends really mean to us. can’t thank you all enough for all the love and prayers! I’m home and a lot better now. Ps. Who needs a doctor when you have a husband like Falak Shabir. Alhamdulliah”.

Falak Shabir also shared Sarah’s story and thanked everyone for praying about her health.

Sarah Khan will be next seen in ‘Namak Haram’ opposite Imran Ashraf. The actress married singer and songwriter Falak Shabir in July 2020 and share a daughter Alyana Falak together.