Sania Mirza says, ‘Pak cricketers ki fav topic hai biwiyon ka mazaak..’

Hyderabad: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza’s recent announcement of her divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has sparked widespread attention. Shoaib’s unexpected marriage to actress Sana Javed was followed by Sania’s family confirming that she sought a ‘Khula’ from Shoaib.

In the midst of all this, old interviews and video clips featuring the former couple are resurfacing on the internet. Fans are discovering statements made by them in the past that now seem remarkably relatable in light of the current events. One such old clip from the Mirza Malik Show is grabbing eyeballs.

In a throwback video from the show featuring Pakistani cricketer Wahab Riaz and his wife Zaynab Wahab, Sania during her candid conversation with the couple said, “I want to tell everybody on this show, Pakistan cricketers ki favourite topic hai biwiyon ka mazaak udana (I want to tell everybody on this show, Pakistan cricketers’ favourite topic is making jokes about their wives).”

This comment came in response to Shoaib Malik’s statement during the episode, where he humorously mentioned the stages of a man’s life, starting from birth to receiving love, followed by dealing with scolding, first from parents and then from wives. Shoaib said, “Hamara yeh hai (ladkon ka), hum paida hote hain, hame pyaar milta hai, aur phir daant se kaam shuru hota hai, pehle parents se phir biwiyon se.” Watch Sania’s particular clip and her full interview below.

Here’s how social media users are reacting to the video.

Amidst this saga, a recent cricket match saw actress Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik’s new spouse, facing chants of ‘Sania Mirza’ in the stadium. A viral video captured Sana Javed’s reaction during a Pakistan Super League match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans.

In the stadium, Shoaib Malik's 3rd wife Sana Javed was teased by caling her Sania Mirza. pic.twitter.com/u8mqY9IJhB — Dhruv Tripathi (@Dhruv_tr108) February 20, 2024

Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik’s surprise wedding was announced on January 20 this year. Sania and Shoaib, who got married in 2010, have a son named Izhaan Mirza Malik.