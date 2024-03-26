Pak drama Ishq Murshid: Shibra and Shahmeer get married – Watch

Islamabad: Pakistani dramas continue to captivate Indian audiences and the latest sensation is ongoing hit serial ‘Ishq Murshid’ starring Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem in the lead roles. The Hum TV drama has won hearts with its storyline and lead actors’ portrayal of ‘Shahmeer’ and ‘Shibra’.

The drama’s popularity soared, fueled by the enchanting song ‘Tere Mera Hai Pyaar Amar’ that has taken social media by storm. It airs only once a week.

‘Ishq Murshid’ recently aired its 25th episode on last Sunday, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next episode.

However, anticipation turned to confusion when the makers released a teaser for episode 26, featuring Shahmeer and Shibra’s wedding. This unexpected development has left fans pondering whether a happy ending is in store for the beloved characters.

The teaser, circulating widely on Instagram, has sparked speculation among viewers. While some believe it hints at a joyous conclusion, others speculate that Shahmeer may be dreaming his wedding with Shibra, especially after her father rejected his marriage proposal in the latest episode. Watch viral videos below.

However, only time will reveal the twists and turns that lie ahead for viewers of ‘Ishq Murshid.’