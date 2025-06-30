Hyderabad: There’s no stopping Danish Taimoor right now! The Pakistani heartthrob is ruling both the screens and viewership charts with back-to-back hit dramas. In 2025 alone, he has taken over the internet with two massively popular shows — Mann Mast Malang and Sher.

While Mann Mast Malang just wrapped up on June 29 with its 56th and final episode, the buzz around it is far from over. The drama, which also stars Sahar Hashmi opposite Danish, became a YouTube sensation, crossing over 1 Billion+ views in total.

Now, as the actor trends all over social media, fans are curious to know, how much does Danish Taimoor charge per episode?

Danish Taimoor’s remuneration per episode

According to industry chatter, Danish reportedly charges anywhere between PKR 2.5 to 3 lakhs per episode, placing him among the highest-paid actors in the Pakistani entertainment industry. Based on this range, his total earnings for Mann Mast Malang would be well over PKR 1.5 crore for the complete 56-episode run.

And there’s no slowing down. His second drama of 2025, Sher, is currently airing and trending across platforms. Co-starring Sarah Khan in the female lead, Sher has already aired 12 episodes and is gaining strong momentum with each passing week.

With two mega hits under his belt this year alone, Danish Taimoor continues to reign supreme as Pakistan’s most bankable drama star.