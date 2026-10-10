Pak drama Mitti De Baway: Mahira Khan’s reported fee per episode

Mumbai: Mitti De Baway has been grabbing attention ever since its premiere, with Pakistani superstars Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali sharing the screen for the first time. The period drama has become a talking point among fans for its gripping storyline, powerful performances and grand production. But do you know how much Mahira Khan might be charging per episode for the show?

Mahira Khan’s reported fee per episode

Mahira Khan is undoubtedly one of the most popular Pakistani actresses, with a massive fan following both in Pakistan and internationally. Over the years, she has established herself as one of the leading faces of the entertainment industry through her performances in television dramas and films.

According to reports, Mahira Khan charges around Rs 3 to 5 lakh per episode for her television projects.

mahira was so good in this scene 👏🏼



the fear of even thinking of doing that catching up, so so well done 🔥#mittidebaway #mahirakhan pic.twitter.com/gwjH3iHUFm — habs. 🍂 (@munCHaos) October 7, 2026

Considering the scale of the period drama and the popularity of its lead cast, Mahira may have charged a similar amount or even more for the project.

It is worth noting that an actor’s remuneration can vary from project to project, depending on factors such as the budget, role, shooting schedule and production scale.

From Humsafar to Mitti De Baway

Mahira Khan rose to immense popularity with the iconic drama Humsafar, in which she starred opposite Fawad Khan. She went on to impress audiences with projects such as Bin Roye and Sadqay Tumhare, further strengthening her position in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Her popularity also crossed borders when she made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. Since then, Mahira has continued to enjoy a strong international following, making her one of the most recognisable Pakistani stars.

In Mitti De Baway, she plays Billo, a character whose transformation into the authoritative Bari Sarkar has become one of the show’s major talking points.

we have never witnessed Mahira Khan shedding her skin like this

spitting venom with tears in eyes full of hate and spite. i love it#mittidebaway pic.twitter.com/nVj71GPxYr — Caffeine Baji/🍉🇵🇰 (@sueme_idontcare) October 8, 2026

Why is Mitti De Baway trending?

Premiered on September 23, 2026, Mitti De Baway is a period drama written by Faiza Iftikhar and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain. The series also marks the first on-screen collaboration between Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali, adding to the excitement surrounding the project.

Set against the backdrop of rural Punjab in the 1980s and 1990s, the drama explores love, class conflict, family secrets and revenge, with Punjabi folk culture forming an important part of its narrative.

The show caught viewers’ attention with its dramatic opening episode and a shocking cliffhanger involving Wahaj Ali’s character, Baala. Its cinematic presentation, detailed production design and intense storyline have further contributed to the buzz on social media.

As of October 10, the drama has completed six episodes and continues to draw attention from fans eager to see how the story unfolds.

Where to watch Mitti De Baway in India?

For viewers in Pakistan, Mitti De Baway airs on Green Entertainment every Wednesday and Thursday at 8 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PKT).

Indian audiences who want to watch the Pakistani drama can look for its episodes on the Multiverse Entertainment YouTube channel.

With Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali’s first-ever on-screen pairing and an intense story of love, betrayal and revenge, Mitti De Baway has emerged as one of the Pakistani dramas attracting considerable attention among viewers in India as well.