Hyderabad: When a Pakistani drama trends, fans want to know it all — from storyline to behind-the-scenes scoops and, of course, how much the lead actors are being paid. One show that has managed to keep viewers hooked week after week is Parwarish, starring the young talented duo Samar Jafri and Aina Asif.

The drama has quickly become one of the most-watched and talked-about shows of 2025, and now all eyes are on how much its lead star Aina Asif is earning for her impressive performance.

Aina Asif’s Remuneration for Parwarish

At just 16, Aina Asif has already carved a niche for herself in the Pakistani drama industry. With her natural screen presence, mature expressions, and acting range, she’s been winning hearts all around. So, what’s her fee for Parwarish?

As per reports circulating on Pakistani entertainment portals and YouTube buzz, Aina Asif is reportedly charging around Rs 1 lakh PKR per episode. With Parwarish having aired 31 episodes so far, her estimated earnings from the show are believed to be around Rs 30 lakhs PKR.

That’s a pretty impressive figure for someone so young and already matching pay scales of some of the established names in the industry.

More about the actress

Despite her young age, Aina is no stranger to television. She has already worked across major networks like Geo, ARY Digital, Hum TV, and Aan TV. Her notable projects include Mayi Ri, Jannat Say Agay, Baby Baji, Aitraf, Pinjra, Pehchan, and Pehli Si Mohabbat. Her growth and versatility continue to shine with each project.

Coming back to Parwarish, the show’s honest take on modern parenting, emotional dynamics, and intergenerational struggles has deeply struck a chord with audiences across Pakistan and beyond. As the drama now slowly moves towards its finale, fans are eagerly waiting to see how the story wraps up.