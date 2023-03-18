Pak: Imran Khan’s convoy meets with accident en route Islamabad, says report

A vehicle in former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s escort was involved in an accident on his way to Islamabad for the hearing into the Toshakhana case, according to media reports.

The hearing in Imran Khan’s Toshakhana case is slated to resume. Despite the Pakistan government’s efforts, the former prime minister has escaped arrest thus far.

Ahead of the hearing, Imran Khan tweeted, “It is now clear that, despite my having gotten bail in all my cases, the PDM govt intends to arrest me. Despite knowing their malafide intentions, I am proceeding to Islamabad & the court bec I believe in rule of law. But ill intent of this cabal of crooks shd be clear to all.”

“It is also obvious now that the entire siege of Lahore was not about ensuring I appear before the court in a case but was intended to take me away to prison so that I am unable to lead our election campaign,” he said in another tweet.