Pak: Imran Khan’s convoy meets with accident en route Islamabad, says report

The hearing in Imran Khan's Toshakhana case is slated to resume. Despite Pakistan government's efforts, the former prime minister has escaped arrest thus far.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 18th March 2023 1:14 pm IST
Police use water cannon, tear gas on Imran Khan's supporters as rallies banned in Lahore
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

A vehicle in former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s escort was involved in an accident on his way to Islamabad for the hearing into the Toshakhana case, according to media reports.

The hearing in Imran Khan’s Toshakhana case is slated to resume. Despite the Pakistan government’s efforts, the former prime minister has escaped arrest thus far.

Ahead of the hearing, Imran Khan tweeted, “It is now clear that, despite my having gotten bail in all my cases, the PDM govt intends to arrest me. Despite knowing their malafide intentions, I am proceeding to Islamabad & the court bec I believe in rule of law. But ill intent of this cabal of crooks shd be clear to all.”

“It is also obvious now that the entire siege of Lahore was not about ensuring I appear before the court in a case but was intended to take me away to prison so that I am unable to lead our election campaign,” he said in another tweet.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 18th March 2023 1:14 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button