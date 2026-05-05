Pak Navy aids crew of Indian vessel stranded in Arabian Sea

The crew had reported a technical fault on MV Gautam, which was en route from Oman to India, the sources said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th May 2026 11:58 am IST
Representational image (Photo: IANS)
Representational image (Photo: IANS)

Islamabad: The Pakistan Navy provided humanitarian assistance to the crew of an Indian offshore tug and supply vessel stranded in the Arabian Sea, according to a media report.

The navy was assisted by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) in the rescue and support operation, the Dawn newspaper reported on Monday, quoting security sources.

The assistance operation for the crew, which included six Indians and one Indonesian national, was launched after the Maritime Rescue and Coordination Centre in Mumbai contacted Pakistani authorities and requested assistance, the report said.

Subhan Bakery

The crew had reported a technical fault on MV Gautam, which was en route from Oman to India, the sources said.

Emergency support, including food, medical aid and technical support, was provided to the stranded crew, while efforts to assist the vessel were continuing, the report said.

Last month, the Pakistan Navy rescued 18 crew members, including foreign nationals, from a merchant vessel following a distress call in the Arabian Sea.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th May 2026 11:58 am IST

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