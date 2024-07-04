Pak series Barzakh: Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed’s salary per episode

Islamabad: Fawad Khan, one of the most celebrated actors from Pakistan who has captured hearts both in his homeland and in Bollywood, has reunited with his ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ co-star Sanam Saeed for an upcoming project titled ‘Barzakh.’ Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Asim Abbasi, the series promises a blend of supernatural elements and romance, intriguing fans with its larger narrative.

The trailer, that was unveiled recently, offers a glimpse into the storyline where Fawad and Sanam play pivotal roles. It is a six-episode series.

But do you know how much Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed charge per episode for their project? Scroll down to check.

Fawad Khan Salary Per Episode

Fawad Khan, known for his stellar performances, commands a significant fee of between Rs 3 to 5 lakhs (PKR) per episode. Given his immense popularity, it is expected that his fee for Barzakh may surpass this range.

Sanam Saeed’s Remuneration

On the other hand, Sanam Saeed, renowned for her diverse roles and memorable portrayal of Kashaf Murtaza in Zindagi Gulzar Hai, charges approximately Rs. 2.45 lakhs (PKR) per episode.

More About Barzakh

Barzakh, produced by Waqas Hassan and Shailja Kejriwal, boasts a talented cast including Salman Shahid, Eman Suleman, Khushhal Khan, Faiza Gillani, Anika Zulfikar, and Franco Giusti. Notably, the series was the sole South Asian show to premiere at the prestigious Series Mania Festival 2023 in France.

Fans can catch the worldwide premiere of Barzakh on Zindagi’s YouTube channel and ZEE5 starting July 19.