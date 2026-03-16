Hyderabad: Almost 40 years after its original release, the iconic Pakistani pop song Hawa Hawa by Hasan Jahangir continues to capture hearts. The track, which was recorded in 1986 and released in 1987, recently made a comeback in the blockbuster spy action thriller Dhurandhar, bringing nostalgia to contemporary audiences.

50,000 USD for the classic track

The most interesting part of the story is that Jahangir revealed he was paid 50,000 USD for allowing the filmmakers to use Hawa Hawa in the movie. Speaking on ARY Digital’s Shan-e-Sahoor, he confirmed that the makers obtained proper permission before using the song. He also shared that the film was made on a budget of around Rs 300 crore and went on to earn Rs 1,300 crore at the box office.

Real Face of Anti National Aditya Dhar



He paying 50K $ to a Pakistani singer for Dhurandhar while he lectures Bollywood on nationalism is peak comedy.



Now Pakistan will use the same money to martyr our country's soldiers. 💔 pic.twitter.com/X51d8RoA4A — Honest Cricket Lover (@Honest_Cric_fan) March 15, 2026

Song credit and copyright system

Jahangir confirmed that he received credit for the song in Dhurandhar. He highlighted that earlier, there was no proper copyright system, but now filmmakers ask for permission and compensate artists when using their work. This reflects a positive shift in recognising and valuing the contribution of music creators.

Role of Hawa Hawa in Dhurandhar

In the film, the track plays during the grand entry of Sanjay Dutt’s character SP Chaudhary Aslam, enhancing the dramatic desert action scene. The nostalgic vibe of the song adds a retro touch to the spy thriller, delighting fans of classical music.

Other memorable songs featured in the film include Na Toh Karvan Ki Talaash Hai from Barsaat Ki Raat, Ramba Ho by Usha Uthup, and Piya Tu Ab To Aaja from Caravan, all contributing to the movie’s nostalgic appeal.

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, is the first part of a two-film series. The story touches on major real-life incidents like the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is set to release on March 19, 2026, with advance bookings already open.