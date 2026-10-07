Pak star Yumna Zaidi breaks down, opens up about leaving family

Islamabad: For actors, work trips often come with glamorous appearances and packed schedules. But leaving home has an emotional side too, and Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi has offered a glimpse of what those departures feel like for her.

In a personal note accompanying pictures from a flight, Yumna spoke about tearing up whenever work takes her away from her family. Her words put the focus on the goodbyes that come before the journey, something she admitted still gets to her.

“Flights and my tears share a long history. I still tear up leaving home for work, stepping away from family to face the world and hold it all together,” she wrote.

One of the pictures shows the actress looking visibly emotional while wearing earphones. Another offers a view of the aircraft cabin and the lights outside her window. Accompanying those travel moments was a reflection on how she has gradually learned to live with the feeling of missing home.

“Even though the tears still fall, I’ve grown used to them—and strangely, I’ve grown to love them. Life is a profound teacher,” she added.

That admission gives the note its most personal touch. Yumna does not suggest that travelling frequently has made saying goodbye any easier. Instead, she describes becoming familiar with the tears and finding a sense of acceptance in them.

The actress kept the focus on her feelings, without naming a work project or revealing her destination in the shared note. There was no promotional announcement, just an honest account of trying to hold herself together while leaving loved ones behind.

For anyone who regularly packs a suitcase for work, her words capture a familiar feeling: getting used to the journey does not always mean getting used to the goodbye.