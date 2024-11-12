Pak threatens to pull out of Champions Trophy over ICC’s hybrid model: Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly threatened to withdraw from the upcoming Champions Trophy next year after stubbornly refusing to accept the International Cricket Council (ICC) ‘s proposed hybrid model.

Pakistan is one of the many countries scheduled to host the Champions Trophy.

Trouble started after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed the ICC of its decision not to play in Pakistan citing security issues. The board has accepted ICC’s hybrid model and is ready to play matches in UAE and the final in Dubai.

“Unless the PCB decides to pull out of hosting the Champions Trophy the current plan is to hold India’s matches in UAE and the final in Dubai,” a PTI quoted a source on Monday.

The PCB has reportedly threatened to pull out of the tournament, as a mark of protest against India’s stance.

“The ICC has told the PCB that if it decides to go ahead with the hosting of the mega event on a hybrid model it would get its full hosting fees and majority of the matches,” the source said.

Reports have also suggested that the ICC is looking at South Africa to host the cricket event.

PCB response

Responding to ICC’s proposed hybrid model, the PCB informed that it will not accept it under any conditions. “There is no talk about having the Champions Trophy on a hybrid model system as of now,” a PCB source told PTI.

“An email is to be sent to the ICC with the advice of its legal department in which PCB wanted clarifications on BCCI’s decision,” the source added.

The PCB will have a meeting with the Pakistani government to carve out the next course of action.

“Yes, the PCB is in touch with the government for consultation and directives if required. No decision has been taken on the next step.”

PCB may approach court

Pakistan may approach the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over India’s refusal to travel for the Champions Trophy 2025, sources suggest.

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also a federal interior minister, stated that if India does not come to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025, he would consult with his government for further directions. Given Dubai’s capacity and the existing infrastructure, it is considered an ideal venue for India’s matches, having successfully hosted the Women’s T20 World Cup last month.