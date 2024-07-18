Pakistan: 16 bodies found after mercury soars in Karachi

Islamabad: At least 16 bodies were found in different areas of Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi during the last two days after soaring temperatures hit the city, rescue officials said Thursday.

Personnel from the Edhi rescue service told Xinhua that the people died due to dehydration caused by high temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday in Lyari, Korangi Lasbela, and other neighbourhoods of the port city.

All the bodies were transported to different hospitals, with only three identified so far, according to officials. The rescue personnel added that they had provided first aid to numerous individuals affected by the soaring temperatures over the past two days.

According to rescue officials, most of the bodies were those of drug addicts who had succumbed to severe heat while under the influence of narcotics.

The Meteorological Department said that Karachi experienced its hottest recorded night in July on Wednesday night, with temperatures reaching 32.5 degrees Celsius.

The Met Department said that partly cloudy weather prevailed in the port city on Thursday as the sea breeze remained suspended, causing the mercury to soar up to 39 degrees Celsius and feel like 46 degrees Celsius.

The officials said the humidity level in the city was 68 per cent, contributing to the intense heat. Despite the ongoing heatwave, there is a forecast for rain and thunderstorms in certain areas, providing a glimmer of hope for relief.

In June, over 40 bodies were discovered in various areas of Karachi over three days, as the city endured extreme heat, reports Xinhua news agency.