Pakistan, 7 others voice support for UNRWA’s humanitarian role in Gaza

Foreign ministers of Pakistan, Egypt, Indonesia and others say UNRWA’s work in Gaza is vital and warn that undermining it could trigger serious humanitarian and political fallout.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 13th December 2025 10:31 am IST
UNRWA
UNRWA (Photo:X)

Islamabad: Eight leading Muslim countries, including Pakistan, have expressed strong support for the UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees, saying its role in Gaza is “irreplaceable” amid an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.

In a joint statement shared by Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Friday, the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and the United Arab Emirates reaffirmed “the indispensable role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in safeguarding the rights and well-being of Palestinian refugees”.

UNRWA carried out unique mandate: Joint statement

They said that for decades, UNRWA has carried out a unique mandate entrusted to it by the international community, providing protection, education, health care, social services, and emergency assistance to millions of Palestinian refugees in its areas of operation.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

“In light of the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, the ministers underscore the essential role UNRWA plays in delivering humanitarian assistance through its network of distribution centres, ensuring that food, relief items, and basic necessities reach those in need fairly and efficiently,” the statement said.

The ministers noted that the UN General Assembly’s decision to renew UNRWA’s mandate for an additional three years reflected international confidence in the agency’s vital role and the continuity of its operations.

UNRWA’s schools, health facilities remain lifeline for Gaza refugees: Joint statement

UNRWA’s schools and health facilities remain a lifeline for refugee communities in Gaza, the statement said, underlining that UNRWA’s role is “irreplaceable”.

Memory Khan Seminar

“No other entity possesses the infrastructure, expertise, and field presence required to meet the needs of Palestinian refugees or to ensure continuity of services at the necessary scale,” it read.

The statement warned that any weakening of the agency’s capacity would have grave humanitarian, social and political repercussions across the region.

The ministers also condemned the storming of the UNRWA headquarters in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem by Israeli forces, describing it as a “flagrant violation” of international law and the “inviolability” of UN premises.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 13th December 2025 10:31 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button