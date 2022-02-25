Pakistan appoints first Hindu lieutenant colonel

Kelash Kumar, who hails from Thar district in Sindh province, is a "brilliant officer", the Pakistan Armed Forces' media wing said in a statement.

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 25th February 2022 3:25 pm IST
Kelash Kumar
Kelash Kumar (ANI)

slamabad: The Pakistan Army has promoted a Hindu officer to the lieutenant colonel’s post, for the first time in its history, media reports said on Friday.

Kelash Kumar, who hails from Thar district in Sindh province, is a “brilliant officer”, the Pakistan Armed Forces’ media wing said in a statement.

Kumar is the first Hindu-Pakistani to be elevated to the position, Pakistan’s Saama News reported.

MS Education Academy

His rank was upgraded from major to lieutenant colonel.

Media reports said Kumar passed out from the Pakistan Military Academy. He was serving in the Pakistan army’s Medical corps.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button