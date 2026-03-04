Pakistan Army kills TTA commander near Torkham border

Torkham is a major border crossing between Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and Afghanistan's Nangarhar.

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th March 2026 9:14 am IST|   Updated: 4th March 2026 9:28 am IST
Peshawar: The Pakistan Army has killed the commander of the Afghan Taliban during an operation near Torkham border in northwest Pakistan, security officials said on Wednesday, March 4.

The commander of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan (TTA), identified as Qahraman, and his associates were eliminated during an operation late last night when they were attempting to approach the border and were intercepted by the security forces.

Security forces engaged the group with artillery fire, effectively targeting and neutralising the militants. Qahraman was killed along with several of his accomplices during the operation.

Qahraman was a resident of the Afghan side of Torkham, adjacent to Jalalabad.

