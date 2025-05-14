Pakistan hands over BSF jawan to India after 21 days

Amritsar: Pakistan on Wednesday, May 14, handed over Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw to India, 21 days after the Rangers apprehended him from along the International Border between the two countries in Punjab.

The constable was handed over to the BSF by Pakistan Rangers at 10:30 am at joint check post (JCP) Attari in Amritsar district (opposite Pakistan’s Wagah), a BSF spokesperson said.

A picture of the jawan released by the force showed a bearded Shaw with ruffled hair, and wearing a dark green round-neck T-shirt.

“Today at 1030 hours Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw has been taken back from Pakistan by BSF at Attari-Wagah border,” the spokesperson said.

Shaw had “inadvertently” crossed over to Pakistan territory while on operational duty in the area of Ferozepur sector on April 23 around 1150 hours, and was detained by Pak Rangers, he said.

Officials told PTI that the jawan will undergo a full body check-up and medical test followed by a counselling and ‘debriefing’ session where he will be asked “relevant questions” by the BSF officials about his 21-day detention by the Rangers.

The jawan, belonging to the 24th BSF battalion, will not be drafted on active duty and will also be part of an official inquiry instituted by the Punjab frontier of the BSF to look into the sequence of his apprehension by the Rangers and find lapses, if any, they said.

BSF jawan was arrested a day after Pahalgam

The spokesperson said the handover of the jawan at the border “was conducted peacefully and in accordance with established protocols.”

“With the consistent efforts of BSF through regular flag meetings with Pakistan Rangers and through other communication channels, the repatriation of BSF Constable has become possible,” he said.

Shaw’s apprehension by the Pakistan Rangers happened a day after the Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 people were killed.

The jawan was part of the ‘Kisan Guard’ that was deployed for protection of Indian farmers, who till their land ahead of the fence, and the trooper apparently “mis-calculated” the alignment of the IB and stepped to rest under a nearby tree from where he was apprehended by the Rangers, officials had said.

Great relief for us: BSF jawan’s family

The family members of the BSF jawan expressed immense relief and gratitude to the central government and BSF authorities for securing his return.

“We are very happy today. We thank the central government and the BSF authorities for their efforts in safely bringing him back. The past two weeks have been filled with sleepless nights and uncertainty for us. We were constantly worried about his well-being,” a family member of Shaw told reporters.

“We are now eagerly waiting to speak to him and see him in person. Our prayers have finally been answered,” he said.

Bengal govt welcomes BSF jawan home

West Bengal government welcomed Shaw’s return and claimed chief minister Mamata Banerjee had personally reached out to his wife multiple times during the period of his custody.

“Home at last. After days of anxiety and uncertainty, BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw has finally been repatriated. Smt @MamataOfficial personally reached out to his wife multiple times, offering reassurance and support during the ordeal. We wish Purnam a full recovery from the trauma he endured and hope he finds peace in the embrace of his loved ones,” the party said in a post on X.

Rajani, the constable’s wife, had travelled to Pathankot and Ferozepur last month to meet BSF officials and inquire about his condition.

“The chief minister assured me of every possible effort to bring my husband back. She also enquired about my health and said the government would provide medical assistance to my elderly in-laws, if required,” she had said on Sunday.

