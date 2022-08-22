Pakistan: Imran moves court to avoid arrest in terror case

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and sought a pre-arrest bail in a terror case filed against him.

The plea was filed through Khan’s counsels, Faisal Chaudhry and Babar Awan, in the capital’s top court after a late-night drama at Bani Gala, his private residence where police and PTI workers almost came face-to-face following reports that arrest warrants have been issued for the PTI chairman, The News reported.

Also Read Law enforcement agencies surround Imran’s home as govt mulls arrest

An FIR was registered against the former premier under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for threatening an additional sessions judge and senior police officers of the Islamabad Police during a rally here on Saturday, The News reported.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry has asked written permission from the Prime Minister’s Office to arrest Khan following the registration of the case.

According to sources, the PTI chairman has left Bani Gala to avoid arrest, but party leaders claimed that Khan was still at his home. His whereabouts remain unclear.

Sources said the arrest would be made with the consensus of all parties in the ruling alliance.

Meanwhile, PPP leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari has opposed the arrest as he believes that it will cause political damage to the ruling alliance.