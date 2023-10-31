Pakistan knock Bangladesh out of World Cup with 7 wicket win

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st October 2023 9:00 pm IST
Pakistan knock Bangladesh out of World Cup with seven-wicket win
Chennai: Pakistan's bowler Haris Rauf with teammates celebrates the wicket of South Africa's batter Lungi Ngidi during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and South Africa, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Kolkata: Pakistan knocked Bangladesh out of the ODI World Cup with a seven-wicket win here on Tuesday.

The former champions first dismissed Bangladesh for 204 and then returned to overhaul the target, reaching 205 for 3 in 32.3 Overs for their third win of the tournament.

Abdullah Shafique (68) and Fakhar Zaman (81) slammed fifties and once they were dismissed, Mohammad Rizwan (26) and Iftikar Ahmed (17) knocked off the remaining runs.

MS Education Academy

Opting to bat, Mahmudullah made a 70-ball 56 but Bangladesh couldn’t get any momentum as they lost wickets regularly.

Litton Das (45), Mahmudullah (56), Shakib Al Hasan (43) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (25) were the other batters to reach double figures.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi (3/23) and Mohammad Wasim Jr (3/31) were the most successful bowlers with three-wicket hauls, while Haris Rauf (2/36), Iftikhar Ahmed (1/44) and Usama Mir (1/66) were also among wickets.

Brief Score:

Bangladesh: 204 allout in 45.1 overs (Mahmudullah 56; Shaheen Afridi 3/23, Mohammad Wasim Jr 3/31).

Pakistan: 205 for 3 in 32.3 overs (Abdullah Shafique 68, Fakhar Zaman 81; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3/60)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st October 2023 9:00 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button