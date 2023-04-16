Pakistan minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor dies in car accident

Islamabad: Pakistan Religious Affairs Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor was killed in a road accident in Islamabad’s Red Zone area, and five people have been booked in this connection, media reports said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Saturday when Shakoor was proceeding towards Secretariat Chowk on Constitution Avenue and his car was hit by a passenger vehicle, Dawn quoted police as saying.

The minister was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Shakoor was a Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed their condolences and paid tribute to the departed soul.

An FIR was lodged in which complainant Haji Qudratullah said the accident occurred due to other driver’s inattentiveness and carelessness.

Qudratullah said that Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader was scheduled to visit his place for Iftar. However, his cook got a call about minister’s death.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.