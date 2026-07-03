Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif pays tribute to Khamenei in Tehran

Tehran: A high-level delegation from Pakistan led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday, July 3, paid tributes to Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated in US-Israeli strikes in February, in Tehran.

Sharif, Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, Deputy PM & Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other senior officials attended the funeral of Ayatollah Khamenei.

Sharif recalled the contributions of the late supreme leader for Islam and “paid rich tribute” to Ayatollah Khamenei, who guided the Iranian nation for decades, with remarkable wisdom and sagacity, his office said in a statement.

Tehran: 3 July 2026.



At the invitation of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran H.E Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif attended the funeral ceremony of the late Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who… pic.twitter.com/BDD5wGIOMO — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) July 3, 2026

He expressed full solidarity with the new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, President Masoud Pezeshkian and the people of Iran in this moment of “national grief,” it added.

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After attending the ceremony, PM Sharif, who had arrived in Tehran earlier today, left for Istanbul for his official visit to Turkiye.

Munir also left for Pakistan after the ceremony, PTV reported.

Parliamentary delegation led by Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani and Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Parliamentarians and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah also attended the funeral along with the Prime Minister.

The public funeral ceremonies would be held in Tehran and Qom on July 5, 6, and 7. The burial will take place in the city of Mashhad on July 9.

Pakistan played a mediator role in the ceasefire and subsequent talks between the US and Iran. The two sides signed an MoU on June 18 and later agreed to find a lasting solution to all issues in 60 days.