Pakistan proposes second round of talks, US-sanctioned tankers pass Hormuz

Pakistan has proposed hosting a second round of talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad in the coming days, before the end of the ceasefire, two Pakistani officials said.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that the next round of negotiations was expected soon.

The 21-hour talks between the US and Iran on Saturday, April 11, were the first of their kind since 1979 due to the involvement of top-level officials from both sides. The two sides, however, failed to secure a lasting peace deal to end hostilities following their talks in Pakistan over the weekend.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament House on Monday, April 13, Asif said there had been a sense of satisfaction after the talks that there were no negative developments so far.

“Only positive progress has been observed,” he said, indicating that the ongoing diplomatic efforts were moving in a constructive direction.

Also Read Trump vows to ‘kill’ Iranian warships that get near US blockade

The next round of Iran-US negotiations was expected soon, he added.

Meanwhile, two officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the matter with the press, told the Associated Press the proposal would depend on whether the parties request a different location.

One of the officials said that, despite ending without an agreement, the first talks were part of an ongoing diplomatic process rather than a one-off effort.

US-sanctioned tankers pass Strait of Hormuz despite blockade

A US-sanctioned Chinese tanker passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, April 13, even as the US blockade continues over the chokehold, Reuters reported.

Also Read Trump warns Iranian ships will be destroyed as Hormuz blockade takes effect

According to shipping data from LSEG, MarineTraffic, and Kpler, the Rich Starry would be the first to pass the Strait and exit the Gulf since the blockade began.

Chinese-owned US-sanctioned tanker, the Rich Starry (Source: Vessel Finder)

The United States had sanctioned the tanker and its owner, Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping Co Ltd, to deal with Iran. The data showed that the Chinese-owned medium-range tanker has a Chinese crew aboard, carrying approximately 250,000 barrels of methanol. At its last port of call at the United Arab Emirates’ Hamriyah, the tanker loaded the cargo.

Another US-sanctioned tanker identified as Murlikishan was seen heading into the strait on Tuesday, the data showed. The empty tanker is likely to load fuel in Iraq on April 16, according to Kpler data. Formerly known as MKA, the vessel has transported Iranian and Russian oil.

Murlikishan tanker (Source: Marine Traffic/Phil Gibson)

Israel continues air raids on Lebanon, 2 killed

An Israeli airstrike hit a car travelling near the southern Lebanon town of Nabatieh, killing at least two people, the Lebanese National News Agency reported. The attack was one of the latest in a series of Israeli raids leading to casualties.

NNA said that several Israeli air raids hit the southern parts of the country. An old municipality building in Aadloun was targeted, while another hit a house in Deir Intar town, causing injuries.

Chinese President Xi floats proposal to promote Middle East peace

Chinese President Xi Jinping floated a four-point proposal for promoting Middle East peace during a meeting Tuesday with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown ⁠prince of Abu Dhabi, Chinese official news agency Xinhua reported.

Xi’s proposal calls for upholding the principle of regional peaceful coexistence and respecting national sovereignty while underscoring the principles of coordinating development and security, Xinhua reported.

“Safeguard the authority of the international rule of law. It can’t be ‘use it when it suits us, discard it when it doesn’t,’ and we cannot allow the world to revert to the law of the jungle,” Xi said.

Fuel price freeze: Rs 18/litre loss on petrol, Rs 35 on diesel

Losses on petrol have widened to Rs 18 per litre and to Rs 35 on diesel as state-owned fuel retailers continue to keep pump prices frozen despite a sharp rise in input costs, sources said.

Despite prices being deregulated more than a decade back, state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) have not changed the retail petrol and diesel price since April 2022. Global crude oil prices have seen sharp fluctuations over this period – from above USD 100 per barrel following the Russia-Ukraine war, to easing to around USD 70 a barrel earlier this year, before surging again to about USD 120 last month after the US-Israel attacks on Iran triggered fresh supply concerns.

India, which imported about 88 per cent of its crude oil requirement in 2025, remains highly exposed to global price swings. Around 45 per cent of imports came from the Middle East, 35 per cent from Russia and 6 per cent from the United States.

While the government cut excise duty on fuels by Rs 10 per litre in March, central levies have been on a declining trend and now stand at Rs 11.9 per litre on petrol and Rs 7.8 per litre on diesel.

JD Vance says ‘ball is in Iran’s court’ on ending war

The US Vice President JD Vance has said that the ball is in Iran’s court regarding the ceasefire talks to end the war. Vance told Fox News that the US has made “very clear” what its red lines are and would be “happy to treat Iran like a normal country.”

“Whether we have further conversations, whether we ultimately get to a deal, I really think the ball is in the Iranian court because we put a lot on the table. We actually made very clear what our red lines were. We also made clear that we actually would be very happy. The president of the United States has said he would be very happy if Iran were treated like a normal country, if it had a normal economy, if its people were able to prosper and thrive.”

“What we’ve given here is a ceasefire. We stopped bombing the country. What we expect the Iranians to give is a full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz,” he added.

US Vice President JD Vance says the US would be happy to treat heavily-sanctioned Iran ‘like a normal country’ if they don’t pursue nuclear weapons. The US, which has more than 5,000 nuclear warheads, says it stopped bombing Iran anticipating the Hormuz Strait would reopen. pic.twitter.com/YAlarBR3XC — Al Jazeera Breaking News (@AJENews) April 14, 2026

West Asia conflict threatens to push 2.5 million people in India into poverty: UN report

The conflict and military escalation in West Asia threatens to push 2.5 million people in India into poverty and the country is projected to experience some loss in its human development progress, according to estimates and projections by the United Nations.

The United Nations Development Programme, in a report titled ‘Military Escalation In The Middle East: Human Development Impacts Across Asia And The Pacific’ noted that the conflict is “widening human development pressures across Asia and the Pacific.

Through higher fuel, freight, and input costs, the shock is diminishing household purchasing power, raising food insecurity, straining public budgets, and weakening livelihoods.”

The preliminary assessment, issued Tuesday, estimates that globally 8.8 million people are at risk of falling into poverty and the West Asia military escalation could cost Asia-Pacific up to USD 299 billion.

In India, poverty is expected to rise from around 400,000 to 2.5 million, the report said.

(With inputs from agencies)