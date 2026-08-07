‘Won’t bring security’: Iran on Pakistan-Saudi-Turkiye pact

Islamabad: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye on Friday, August 7, signed a joint defence agreement under which an attack on any one of the three countries would be treated as an attack on all, drawing criticism from a prominent Iranian lawmaker who said the pact would not bring security to Riyadh.

Ebrahim Rezaei, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, posted on X: “Saudis must know that a paper agreement with Turkey and Pakistan will not bring them security, just as years of one-sided nursing to the Americans did not bring them security. Reform your policies so that you do not need to beg for security from others.”

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the ‘Makkah Joint Defence Agreement’ during a meeting at Al-Safa Palace in Mecca, according to a joint statement.

The agreement, signed during the Makkah Al-Mukarramah Summit for Joint Defence, is “intended to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression and stipulates that any armed attack against any one of the three States shall be regarded as an attack against them all,” it added.

It further provides for the “enhancement of all aspects of defence cooperation among the three States,” the statement said.

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The development comes at a time when the West Asia conflict has widened across multiple fronts, including the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, prompting Gulf states to strengthen regional security coordination. Sharif had visited Saudi Arabia in April, during which he had held talks with the Kingdom’s top leadership.

Last week, Saudi Arabia proposed a Multinational Maritime Defence Coalition (MMDC) to safeguard commercial shipping lanes and critical energy supply routes through the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait after Saudi ships came under attack from Iran-backed Yemen’s Houthis.

Fourteen countries, including Pakistan, expressed support for the initiative, underscoring growing concerns over the security of one of the world’s most vital maritime corridors, according to reports.

Also, Pakistan last week said it is “doing its utmost” to bring the US and Iran back to the negotiating table under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding signed on June 18.

The Makkah agreement reflects “the three States’ shared commitment to further strengthening their collective security and to promoting peace, security, and stability in the region and beyond, in pursuit of a secure and prosperous future,” the statement said.

In September last year, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had signed the “Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement”, pledging that any attack on either country would be treated as an “act of aggression against both.”

Under the defence framework, Pakistan deployed military personnel and aircraft to Saudi Arabia to support joint training, defence cooperation and the kingdom’s security requirements.

The joint statement said that the Makkah agreement is “guided by the longstanding historical ties among the three states, based on the enduring bonds of brotherhood and Islamic solidarity that unite them, and building upon their shared strategic interests and longstanding defence cooperation.”

جانب من توقيع سمو #ولي_العهد والرئيس التركي ورئيس وزراء باكستان #اتفاقيه_مكة_للدفاع_المشترك في الديوان الملكي بقصر الصفا في مكة المكرمة.#واس pic.twitter.com/wLOGseHaBc — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) August 7, 2026

During Friday’s summit, the three sides reviewed their ties and discussed several issues of mutual interest.

Before the summit, Prime Minister Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, who arrived here on a three-day official visit on Thursday, met the Saudi crown prince, the prime minister’s office said.

Sharif was also accompanied by Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, among others, it said.

“Although taking place amid heightened tensions in the Gulf, the visit carries significance beyond the immediate crisis and short-term considerations. It will further strengthen bilateral relations, deepen strategic cooperation, enhance coordination on regional and international issues of mutual interest and also reinforce multilateral cooperation,” the Foreign Office had said on Thursday, August 6.