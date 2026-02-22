Pakistan says it struck TTP militant hideouts along Afghan border 

Islamabad claims pre-dawn strikes hit seven Pakistani Taliban camps and an IS-linked hideout in the border region; Kabul has not yet responded.

Press Trust of India  |   Published: 22nd February 2026 7:09 am IST
Islamabad: Pakistan said that it had carried out strikes along the border with Afghanistan, targeting hideouts of Pakistani militants it blames for recent attacks inside the country.

Islamabad did not say in precisely which areas the strikes were carried out or provide details. There was no immediate comment from Kabul.

Information minister’s statement

In comments before dawn Sundya, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar wrote on X that the military conducted what he described as “intelligence-based, selective operations” against seven camps belonging to the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, and its affiliates. He said an affiliate of the Islamic State group was also targeted in the border region.

In October, Pakistan has also conducted strikes deep inside Afghanistan to target militant hideouts.

