Pakistan seeks BRICS membership, India’s position unclear

Pakistan has officially applied to join the BRICS group of nations, eyeing membership in 2024. Pakistan’s application and support majorly rely on Russia and China’s support, according to a report by the Russian news agency TASS. However, Pakistan’s expectations will be in vain if India abstains from the process.

India’s role in BRICS

While Pakistan’s application has received tentative support from China and Russia, the position of India, another key member of BRICS, remains unclear. BRICS currently includes China, Brazil, Russia, India, and South Africa and is set to expand in 2023 with six new members, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina, and the United Arab Emirates.

Reportedly, India has expressed general support for the expansion of the BRICS group. However, it has not specifically commented on Pakistan’s bid to join the bloc. This absence of a clear stance has raised questions about India’s position on Pakistan’s potential membership, especially given the complex historical and geopolitical dynamics.

Next summit and Pakistan’s prospects

The next BRICS summit, scheduled for October 2024 in Kazan, Russia, is expected to be a critical juncture for Pakistan’s bid. The decision at this summit could significantly influence the regional balance in South Asia and mark a new chapter in Pakistan’s international engagements.

Reportedly, Islamabad officials have been counting on Russia’s assistance during the membership process for its global positioning.

Pakistan’s newly appointed Ambassador to Russia, Muhammad Khalid Jamali, said that Pakistan is keen on being part of BRICS as India Today quoted, “We are in the process of contacting member countries to extend support to Pakistan’s membership in general and the Russian Federation in particular.”