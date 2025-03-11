Militants derail train, take 100 hostages in Pakistan

Islamabad: The targeted attack of Jaffar Express passenger train by militants of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) at Mashkaf, Dhadar, Bolan, has now become a standoff between the security forces and the militants, who have taken over 100 passengers as hostages.

While BLA claims that it has taken at least 100 Pakistani military officials and personnel hostage after derailing the express train, Pakistani authorities said that the passenger train was carrying civilians and families, including women and children, who it says are under the custody of BLA militants after stopping the train in a tunnel.

“Terrorists have halted the train inside a tunnel to keep the hostages in control. Security forces have reached the area despite it being away from the roads. Terrorists are also in contact with their facilitators outside the country,” stated sources in the security forces.

Other sources revealed that Pakistani forces have conducted multiple attempts to carry out a rescue operation but have been forced to retreat after heavy clashes with the militants.

“Pakistani helicopters and drones continue to hover over the area and, at times, have done airstrikes also,” said a local source.

On the other hand, the BLA has warned the Pakistani forces that it will start executing the hostages if the airstrikes do not stop.

The BLA claims that it has taken personnel from the Pakistan military, police, ISI and ATF, who were going on leave to Punjab, into their custody. BLA also claims that it has already released women and children.

The BLA claims, however, have been rejected by the Pakistani forces, who say that the BLA militants have targeted civilians and their families, who are still held as hostage.

Tuesday’s attack is one of the biggest carried out by the BLA Majeed Brigade (Suicide Unit), with STOS, Fateh squad and Zarb Unit actively coordinating and resisting any military incursion.

The situation continues to remain highly critical, sources said.

Pakistani security forces have faced major resistance from separatist groups like the BLA in Balochistan, which has been carrying out targeted attacks and killings of security personnel from other provinces in the country, especially Punjab.

Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces have continued to be one of the most volatile regions of the country with militant groups carrying out targeted attacks on security forces.

Pakistan maintains that these militant groups are getting all their support from across the border in Afghanistan as the Taliban regime is supporting, funding, facilitating and harbouring anti-Pakistan elements and promoting them to spread unrest in the country.