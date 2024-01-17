Pakistan warns Iran over ‘violation of its airspace’

Lahore: Pakistan on Wednesday issued a strongly worded condemnation of Iran’s “violation of its airspace”, during which Tehran claimed to have targeted two bases belonging to the Jaish al-Adl militant group.

It also warned the neighbouring country that such actions can have “serious consequences”.

Iran on Tuesday launched attacks in Pakistan, targeting what it described as bases for the militant group, the country’s state media reported, potentially raising tensions in a Middle East already roiled by Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The attack took place a day after similar Iranian strikes in Iraq and Syria.

Pakistan also summoned the Iranian charge d’affaires to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey its “strongest condemnation of this blatant violation” of its sovereignty.

The Foreign Office of Pakistan also described Iran’s act as “unprovoked violation of its airspace” in its statement.

According to reports, Iran hit the bases of the militant group with missiles and drones.

The Foreign Office of Pakistan did not mention the location where the casualties took place. However, it is suspected that the bases were in Balochistan.

Islamabad said the attack resulted in the deaths of two children and injuries to three others.

“Pakistan vehemently protest the violation of its sovereignty. It is completely unacceptable and it may have serious consequences,” the Foreign Office of Pakistan said and expressed concern that the “illegal act took place despite the existence of several established channels of communication between Pakistan and Iran”.

“A strong protest has already been lodged with the senior official concerned in the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran. Additionally, the Iranian charge d’affaires has been called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey our strongest condemnation of this blatant violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and that the responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran,” it added.

Jaish al-Adl, or the “Army of Justice”, is a Sunni militant group founded in 2012 that largely operates in Pakistan. Iran has fought in border areas against the militants but a missile-and-drone attack on Pakistan would be unprecedented for Iran.

The Foreign Office of Pakistan further said, “Pakistan has always said terrorism is a common threat to all countries in the region that requires coordinated action. Such unilateral acts are not in conformity with good neighbourly relations and can seriously undermine bilateral trust and confidence.”