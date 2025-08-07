Islamabad: Pakistani heartthrob Ali Raza, who has become one of the most celebrated names in Lollywood, is finally addressing the questions fans have been asking for months, is he dating Iqtidar co-star Anmol Baloch? Is he getting married soon?

Ali Raza, who rose to massive fame with his roles as Daniyal in Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri and Shahnawaz Shah in Iqtidar, has often made headlines not just for his performances and dashing looks, but also for his much-talked-about personal life.

Ali Raza, Anmol Baloch dating?

Ever since Iqtidar became a blockbuster hit on Green TV, fans couldn’t get enough of the on-screen chemistry between Ali and Anmol. The drama, which began as a simple love story, turned into a obsession among fans, with the lead pair becoming overnight sensations. Their sizzling chemistry on screen, paired with their joint appearances at events, only added fuel to the fire.

Now, finally putting the rumours to rest, Ali Raza opened up during a guest appearance on Mashion. When asked about his wedding plans and ongoing speculation about his relationship with Anmol Baloch, Raza said, “I will see whether I’ll marry within the industry or not it depends on the situation.” He then clarified the rumours, stating, “Anmol and I are great friends, but we are not dating. We’re just good friends and I have no plans to change that equation anytime soon.”

When he got offer from YRF India

Meanwhile, Ali Raza also made headlines recently after he revealed a surprising detail from his professional journey, a big offer from Yash Raj Films (YRF).

During one of the media interaction, the actor shared that YRF had reached out to him via Instagram for an audition. He was asked to record a scene from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (originally performed by Ranbir Kapoor), which he submitted and it was reportedly well-received. He was even asked to book a flight from Kolkata for further discussions.

However, things took a turn when the casting team discovered that Ali is a Pakistani national from Lahore. The actor revealed that while YRF appreciated his audition and showed interest, the situation became complicated due to nationality concerns. The production house expressed their regret but assured Ali that he would be considered for future overseas projects.