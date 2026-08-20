Islamabad: Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa is once again at the centre of second marriage rumours, and this time, a social media post has caught fans’ attention. The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum star shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram, but it was producer and his alleged second wife Hina Aman’s appearance in the post that sparked fresh speculation about their alleged relationship.

Fahad shared the photos to mark one year since the shooting of his upcoming film Aag Lagay Basti Mein, which stars him alongside Mahira Khan. While the post featured several BTS moments, fans quickly noticed Hina Aman in the pictures.

What added fuel to the rumours was that Fahad had turned off the comments section on the post. Soon, fans began questioning the move, with several wondering why the actor was seemingly keeping Hina’s presence away from public discussion.

Rumours about Fahad and Hina allegedly being married have been circulating for nearly a year. However, neither Fahad Mustafa nor Hina Aman has publicly addressed the speculation.

For the unversed, Fahad Mustafa is already married to Sana Fahad, and the couple has two children, Fatima and Moosa.

Interestingly, the rumours gained further attention last year when Omar Saeed, a former photographer associated with Big Bang Productions, made claims about Fahad Mustafa and Hina Aman during an appearance on The Sani Podcast. He alleged that Hina has been involved in major decisions at Fahad’s production house and further claimed that the two had been dating since 2017.

While these remain unverified claims, Hina’s latest appearance on Fahad’s Instagram, coupled with the disabled comments, has once again left fans curious about what is really going on.