Pakistani actors Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed get married in Makkah

Islamabad: Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed are now officially wife and husband! The couple announced their Nikah on Friday afternoon, revealing that they got married in the Holy city, Makkah, on February 12.

Sharing a heartfelt picture dressed in white, hands placed on the Kaaba, the newlyweds captioned their Instagram post, “12.02.25. Under the Kursi Of Allah.. 70 thousand Angels as Witness and Rehmat pouring down on us as rain.. Qubool hai.”

Before their sacred union in Makkah, the duo had a series of pre-wedding celebrations in Pakistan, including a dholki and a beach party, attended by close friends and family.

After months of speculation, Kubra and Gohar finally confirmed their engagement at the end of January through a fun video featuring their celebrity friends playfully teasing them about their big day.

The couple, who shared screen space in Jannat Se Aagay in 2023, have now embarked on a new journey together, marking the beginning of a beautiful chapter in their lives.

Congratulations to the Kubra and Gohar!