Pakistani actress attends IIFA 2024, shares reel ft Vicky Kaushal

Abu Dhabi: Bollywood has a global fan base, and it’s not just limited to India. Many celebrities from around the world openly express their love for the industry and its stars. Pakistani actress Rabya Kulsoom is the latest star to join the list. She attended the prestigious IIFA Awards 2024, held in Abu Dhabi over the weekend.

Rabya surprised her fans by posting a playful transition reel on Instagram, set to the catchy Bollywood song “Tauba Tauba.” In the video, she is seen lip-syncing to the song before the camera swiftly transitions to Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal performing live on stage. She humorously captioned the reel, “My version of Tauba Tauba feat.”

While many enjoyed the fun reel, it also left some fans puzzled. The Hum Awards 2024, a major Pakistani event, was held on the same day in London. Several fans wondered why Rabya chose to attend IIFA instead. One user commented, “You people chose IIFA over Hum Awards, but why???”

Rabya promptly responded, explaining that she was not invited to the Hum Awards this year. This clarification cleared up any confusion and gave her fans a glimpse into her decision-making process.

Another fan playfully wrote, “Everyone attending Hum Awards, meanwhile you’re vibing with ‘Tauba Tauba’.”

Rabya Kulsoom is a popular Pakistani television and film actress, known for her versatile roles in shows like Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha and Mannat Murad. She also made waves with her performance as Maria in Shehr-e-Malal. Beyond television, she has appeared in music videos such as “Pyar Hua” and “Main Kashmir Hoon,” showcasing her range as an artist.