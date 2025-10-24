Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar celebrates Diwali, flaunts sindoor

Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui was also spotted, and many of the stars were seen in traditional outfits, sporting tilak on their foreheads

Pakistani actors' Diwali bash
Pakistani actors at Diwali bash (Instagram)

Islamabad: Just like last year, Pakistani actors celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights, in their country with joy and enthusiasm. Several pictures from the Diwali bash, where stars like Ayesha Omar and Sanam Saeed came together, have been circulating widely on the internet.

New photos from the celebrations show Ayesha Omar posing with Amar Khan, with the sindoor on Ayesha’s forehead catching the attention of social media users.

Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui was also spotted, and many of the stars were seen in traditional outfits, sporting tilak on their foreheads.

The pictures have sparked mixed reactions online. While some fans appreciated the festive spirit, others criticized the stars for celebrating a Hindu festival despite being Muslim. Similarly, photos of Sanam Saeed wearing a black outfit with a bindi went viral yesterday, drawing both admiration and backlash.

The Diwali celebrations by Pakistani celebrities have once again triggered debates on social media, showing how closely fans follow and react to cultural expressions in the entertainment industry.

