Viral: Pakistani actors celebrate Diwali, Sanam Saeed wears Bindi

Islamabad: People across India and around the world celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights earlier this week with great joy and enthusiasm. Indian celebrities lit up social media with stunning photos from their Diwali parties, and now, several Pakistani celebrities have also joined in the festive spirit, making headlines online.

Pakistani stars’ Diwali bash

Pakistani fashion designer Rashmi Kumari Ahmed hosted a grand Diwali bash attended by several popular Lollywood celebrities, including Sarwat Gilani and Sanam Saeed. Their pictures from the celebration, dressed in elegant traditional outfits, are now going viral on social media.

In one of the trending photos, Sanam Saeed can be seen wearing a black outfit and sporting a bindi, which has sparked mixed reactions online.

Not The First Time

It can be recalled that last year too, in 2024, several Pakistani stars like Sonya Hussain, Fahad Mirza, Mohib Mirza, Tara Mahmood, Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui, and Maheen Siddiqui were seen celebrating Diwali in their country.

Pakistani Creator’s Diwali In London

Meanwhile, a viral video from London has also caught attention. Pakistani digital creator Sheikh Zain shared a clip on Instagram showing glimpses of his Diwali celebration abroad. The video features him lighting diyas, singing with friends, and bursting fireworks on the streets of London.

He captioned it, “Happy Diwali from a Pakistani”, with the text overlay reading, “POV: Pakistani celebrating Diwali ft. London.”