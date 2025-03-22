Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan hints at Bollywood debut, see photo

Islamabad: It looks like cross-border collaborations between India and Pakistan are on the rise again! With the recent lifting of the ban, Lollywood stars Fawad Khan and Hania Aamir have already signed their Indian projects. While Fawad making his Bollywood comeback with Vaani Kapoor and Hania set to debut opposite Diljit Dosanjh.

And now, it seems like another major Pakistani star is gearing up for her first Bollywood venture.

Popular actress Ayeza Khan, known for hit dramas like Chupke Chupke and Mein, hinted about her Bollywood debut with a cryptic Instagram story. She shared a selfie featuring India and Pakistan flag emojis with a handshake symbol, hinting at an upcoming collaboration.

She posted a picture from a flight, suggesting she might be traveling for the project. However, the location and other details remain under wraps for now.

Meanwhile, Ayeza has also been in the headlines recently after her husband, actor Danish Taimoor, made controversial remarks about polygamy during his Mehfil-e-Ramzan show. Speaking in front of Ayeza, Danish said, “Mujhe ijazat hai chaar shaadiyon ki, main kar nahi raha hun, voh alag baat hai. Lekin yeh ijazat mujhe Allah ne di hai, jo koi mujhse cheen nahi sakta. Lekin voh mera pyaar hai, respect hai Ayeza ke liye ki main filhaal zindagi inhi ke saath guzarna chahta hun.” His statement sparked mixed reactions, with many questioning his choice of words.

While the discussion around Danish’s comments continues, all eyes are now on Ayeza Khan’s big Bollywood move. Stay tuned for more updates!