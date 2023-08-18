Pakistani actress Mahira Khan to marry next month: Here’s the truth

Hyderabad: Mahira Khan, a well-known name in Pakistani cinema, is admired for her exceptional acting abilities and timeless beauty. Her career spans film and television, captivating millions with her performances.

Mahira Khan, who made her Bollywood debut in 2017 alongside Shah Rukh Khan in “Raees,” has an unrivalled charisma. Her romantic relationship with her long-term boyfriend, Salim Karim, has been a source of speculation outside of the spotlight.

Whispers of Marriage

According to recent reports, Mahira Khan is planning to marry Salim Karim in September 2023. According to reports, an intimate ceremony will take place at a hill station in Punjab, Pakistan. Despite keeping their relationship low-key, the couple has been seen together at social gatherings.

Manager’s Reaction to Marriage Rumours

Anushay Talha, Mahira Khan’s manager, responded to the rumours, calling them ‘irresponsible journalism.’ Anushay stressed that there had been no official statement from Mahira’s side.

The Man by Her Side: Salim Karim

Mahira Khan’s partner, Salim Karim, is the CEO of the Pakistani startup Simpaisa. The actress avoided discussing her feelings for Salim at first, but later expressed their shared sentiment in a line from one of her shows.

Engagements and Relationships in the Past

Previously, when Mahira Khan was spotted in Turkey in 2019, images sparked engagement rumours. This was in response to reports of her relationship with Salim. Formerly married to Ali Askari, the actress has a son named Azlaan from their marriage, which lasted from 2007 to 2015.

Mahira Khan’s upcoming wedding to Salim Karim has sparked interest, highlighting her journey through love and career.