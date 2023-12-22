Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane’s Umrah photos go viral

Islamabad: Actress Mawra Hocane, acclaimed for her stellar performances, has captured the hearts of fans not only in her hometown Pakistan but also across India. She made her mark in Bollywood with the romantic tragedy ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ in 2016.

Mawra continues to be a beloved figure on both sides of the border and she enjoys massive fan following on Instagram too.

And now, the Sabaat actress’ photos from her memorable journey to Makkah are going viral on the photo-sharing platform. But wait, they are not the latest ones! For the unversed, in December 2022, Mawra performed her first-ever Umrah with her mother.

As she marked the one year of this significant event, Mawra shared her joy with fans on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the fulfillment of her “biggest wish.” The post read, “21/12/22 marks the fulfillment of my biggest wish ALHUMDULILLAH,” as she recounted the emotional journey.

In the heartfelt post, Mawra shared, “Life truly feels complete.. I have to think hard now to wish again for a long time… just so so grateful.” She thanked her followers for their prayers and well-wishes, emphasizing that her first Umrah will always hold a special place in her heart.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmd523HgqFp/

Mawra Hocane has received praises for her portrayal of Nadia in Ek Tamanna Lahasil Si (2012), Haya in Aahista Aahista (2014), Sammi in Sammi (2017), Anaya Aziz in Sabaat (2020) and Mehrbano in Qissa Meherbano Ka (2021) She has received Hum Award for Best Actress Popular nominations for Sammi and Qissa Meherbano Ka.